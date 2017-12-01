  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Rainbow lasts for 7 hours over Chinese Culture University

A spectacular rainbow was recorded lasting for 7 hours over Chinese Culture University on Nov. 27

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/01 16:53

Photo of rainbow taken by Chou Kun-hsuan and Liu Ching-huang.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Professors at Chinese Culture University captured amazing photographs of a rainbow which lingered over the campus for over seven hours on Nov. 30, according to Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇), a weather analyst with WeatherRisk Explore Inc.

The image was captured on Nov. 30 by Chou Kun-hsuan (周昆炫) and Liu Ching-huang (劉清煌), both professors in the Department of Atmostpheric Science in the Dayi Building on the campus of Chinese Culture University. 

When Wu posted the image, he said that a new record of six hours had been recorded by the professors on Nov. 27, but two days later, this rainbow had started at 7 a.m. and he said that the time the image was captured was 2:42 p.m., meaning that the rainbow had lasted for over seven hours.  


Photo by Chou Kun-hsuan and Liu Ching-huang.
