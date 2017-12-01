Colleges review honors amid sexual misconduct allegations

Some U.S. universities are reviewing whether to revoke honorary degrees given to prominent men accused of sexual misconduct.

North Carolina State, Oswego State and Montclair State are reviewing honorary degrees given to news anchor Charlie Rose, who has been accused of harassment.

Dozens more have yet to announce the fate of accolades given to men including Democratic congressman John Conyers and Pixar executive John Lasseter.

Experts say it's rare for schools to revoke honorary degrees but that others are likely to do so.

The University at Buffalo already revoked an honorary degree from film mogul Harvey Weinstein, and two others stripped Rose of awards.

But some say they don't revoke such honors, including the Juilliard School, which gave actor Kevin Spacey an honorary doctorate in 2000.