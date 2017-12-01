Taiwanese team of doctors saves Indonesian caretaker's life

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On November 3, an Indonesian migrant caretaker who works at a home in Miaoli County was rushed to the county's Da Chien General Hospital by her employer after signs of renal edema or kidney swelling appeared.

Amy is a 31-year-old Indonesian caretaker who has been working for a family in Miaoli County for the last two years.

When she was taken into the hospital's medical care unit, it was discovered that she had already reached third-stage cervical cancer with a 7-centimeter tumor that was pressing against her pelvis which blocked her ureter. The blocking caused severe kidney swelling and pain, which in medical terms is also called acute renal failure and sepsis.

Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening complication of an infection. Sepsis occurs when chemicals released into the bloodstream to fight the infection trigger inflammatory responses throughout the body. This inflammation can trigger a cascade of changes that can damage multiple organ systems, causing them to fail. If sepsis progresses to septic shock, blood pressure drops dramatically, which may lead to death.

When the doctors of Da Chien General Hospital explained her condition to her employer and broker, they were not very worried about it and the broker even suggested the doctors to just take care of the issues that were most important at the moment as she would be sent back to Indonesia mid-December when her contract ends.

The hospital's superintendent and head of gynecology department, Lin Jing-wang (林敬旺), opposed this attitude and spoke out calling the statement of the broker inhumane and not correct from a human rights standpoint.

Doctor Lin and his team of doctors which included oncologists, urologists, gynecologists and radiologists decided not to follow the broker's advice and treated Amy for the next two weeks, focusing on shrinking the tumor and reviving her kidneys back to health.

Amy is now in a healthy condition and has expressed her deep gratitude and thanked Doctor Lin and all the other doctors and staff at Da Chien General Hospital as well as the excellent Taiwanese healthcare system, without which she could have died because of the complications in her case.

The entire treatment cost about NT$200,000 (US$6,666) which the hospital's charitable trust, Da Chien Charitable Foundation, will help pay for Amy.

Many of Amy's friends and other Indonesian compatriots showed her their support and also thanked Taiwan's medical facilities and healthcare system.