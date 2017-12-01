Torrential rain, floods paralyze Albania; 1 person dead

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Heavy rainfall has flooded many parts of Albania, paralyzing its ports and causing flights from its only international airport to be suspended.

A government statement Friday said that one person has died and three others were injured in weather-related incidents over the past 24 hours.

Power cuts have affected 71,000 residents, 18 houses have been destroyed and hundreds of people have been evacuated in the center and south of the Balkan country.

Police reported Friday morning that the western highway leading into the capital Tirana was partly cleared but other roads remain flooded. They said a shopping mall close to the capital where some 100 persons had been trapped was also evacuated.

Schools are staying shut nationwide Friday.

The government urged citizens to heed official advice.