  1. Home
  2. Society

American busted for drugs and gun in southern Taiwan

American citizen on the run for drug charges was caught in a hotel in Chiayi as he was planning his escape from Taiwan

By  Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2017/12/01 15:34

Stock image of a Taurus pistol. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Chinese-American man and his female Taiwanese accomplice was caught in Chiayi while apparently trying to flee the country with both drugs and a gun in their possession yesterday evening (Nov. 30), reported UDN

While on patrol last night in Chiayi County's Zhongpu Township, police spotted a suspicious white sedan the plates of which were inconsistent with its records. After following the car to a motel, the police found a 47-year-old woman at the wheel surnamed Lee (李), who had prior criminal convictions for drugs, theft, and possessing stolen goods.

Under the driver's seat, police found a plastic bag containing a modified Taurus handgun with bullets.

When police searched the motel room, they found a 29-year-old male American citizen of Chinese ancestry surnamed Chou (周) who had been indicted on suspicion of possession of cannabis seeds. Police suspect that Chou was headed to Kaohsiung in an attempt to flee the country and had deliberately changed the license plate on the car to avoid detection by police. 

Also inside the room, police found amphetamines and a pipe. 

Chou denied that he had plans of leaving the country. The two both admitted to smoking amphetamines, but they claimed the gun and the bullets were placed in the car by someone else.

After questioning them about their violations of drug control and firearms regulations, the pair was transferred to the Chiayi Prosecutors Office for further investigation. 

 
gun
guns
drug bust
Drugs

RELATED ARTICLES

14 year old boy dies while hunting in Northern Taiwan
2017/11/26 12:35
Indonesian police kill Taiwanese national during drug raid
2017/11/21 18:59
Record 11 Taiwanese sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug crimes
2017/11/21 11:25
Children’s radio plays spread message about dangers of drugs
2017/11/17 11:40
Police seize over 200 kg of drugs in latest raids
2017/11/17 09:06