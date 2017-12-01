American busted for drugs and gun in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Chinese-American man and his female Taiwanese accomplice was caught in Chiayi while apparently trying to flee the country with both drugs and a gun in their possession yesterday evening (Nov. 30), reported UDN.

While on patrol last night in Chiayi County's Zhongpu Township, police spotted a suspicious white sedan the plates of which were inconsistent with its records. After following the car to a motel, the police found a 47-year-old woman at the wheel surnamed Lee (李), who had prior criminal convictions for drugs, theft, and possessing stolen goods.

Under the driver's seat, police found a plastic bag containing a modified Taurus handgun with bullets.

When police searched the motel room, they found a 29-year-old male American citizen of Chinese ancestry surnamed Chou (周) who had been indicted on suspicion of possession of cannabis seeds. Police suspect that Chou was headed to Kaohsiung in an attempt to flee the country and had deliberately changed the license plate on the car to avoid detection by police.

Also inside the room, police found amphetamines and a pipe.

Chou denied that he had plans of leaving the country. The two both admitted to smoking amphetamines, but they claimed the gun and the bullets were placed in the car by someone else.

After questioning them about their violations of drug control and firearms regulations, the pair was transferred to the Chiayi Prosecutors Office for further investigation.