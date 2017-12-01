Taichung on Booking.com’s 10 up-and-coming travel destinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung (台中) made it to the fifth spot on a list published by Booking.com mid-November of the ten most up-and-coming travel destinations around the world in 2018.

The list was generated by the Dutch travel website based on the trends of 19,000 customer travel habits as gathered in a survey and the data from 128 million traveler reviews made on its site. After narrowing down eight travel predictions for the coming year in October, the list of destinations was drawn up in November.

Booking.com recommends Taichung for its “nature, relaxation, seaside, and clean air.” The online booking service also recommends checking out the outdoor activities in Green Island, grabbing a meal in Fugang Port and staying at Hanna Homestay.

Of the incentives to travel predicted for 2018, Taichung feeds directly into several, including taking trips to improve wellbeing, economic attraction, and attractive homestay options.

Taichung was one of three Asia-Pacific destinations on the list, the others being Brisbane, Australia and Sapporo, Japan.

Other up-and-coming cities included: Nashville, USA; Bucharest, Romania; Zakopane, Poland; Bogota, Colombia; Portland, USA; Lima, Peru; and Hannover, Germany.