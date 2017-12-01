  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Masami Nagasawa to be spokesperson for Taiwan tourism in Japan in 2018

Nagasawa will serve as spokesperson to attract Japanese to visit Taiwan

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/01 16:19

Image from Tourism Bureau

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Japanese actress Masami Nagasawa has been invited to be the spokesperson for the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's campaign once again to promote travel in Taiwan to Japanese in 2018. 

There has been a tourism campaign commercial featuring Nagasawa with as its theme "Meet Colors!" which aims to present the diversity of the country through images of the tourist attractions.

in 2018, Nagasawa will unveil the scenic attractions, local delicacies and explore the rich heritage of Taiwan that can attract more Japanese to come to the island country for traveling. 

Masami Nagasawa was also last year's spokesperson to promote Taiwan tourism.
Masami Nagasawa
Japan
Taiwan
Tourism Bureau
Meet Colors!

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's fiercest dance teams gear up for Taipei Bboy City 2017 
2017/11/30 17:32
Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$171 million 'Grand Fortune' jackpot
2017/11/30 16:27
Taiwan Tourism Bureau busy overseas, giving away free trips to Taiwan
2017/11/30 15:50
Taiwan ranked 18th for Global Entrepreneurship Index
2017/11/30 12:05
Special screening of new film 'Viceroy's House' held for Indian students in Taipei
2017/11/29 18:06