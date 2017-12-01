Masami Nagasawa to be spokesperson for Taiwan tourism in Japan in 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Japanese actress Masami Nagasawa has been invited to be the spokesperson for the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's campaign once again to promote travel in Taiwan to Japanese in 2018.

There has been a tourism campaign commercial featuring Nagasawa with as its theme "Meet Colors!" which aims to present the diversity of the country through images of the tourist attractions.

in 2018, Nagasawa will unveil the scenic attractions, local delicacies and explore the rich heritage of Taiwan that can attract more Japanese to come to the island country for traveling.

Masami Nagasawa was also last year's spokesperson to promote Taiwan tourism.