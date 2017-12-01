Marc Leishman shares 2nd-round lead at Australian Masters

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Marc Leishman took advantage of an early start Friday to shoot a 7-under 65 and move into a share of the second-round lead at the Australian PGA Championship.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia was six strokes behind after a 71 while Adam Scott missed the cut by two shots after bogeying four of six holes on the back nine at Royal Pines and shooting 74.

Leishman started on the 10th hole and had four birdies, an eagle and two bogeys on his first nine before birdieing three of his first five holes after the turn.

He's on 12-under 132 at Royal Pines and tied with Adam Bland, who shot 66 on a morning of good scoring conditions — soft greens and little wind. Greg Chalmers (66), was two strokes behind.