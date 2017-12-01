  1. Home
Dynamo-Sounders, Sums

By  Associated Press
2017/12/01 13:47
Houston 0 0—0
Seattle 1 2—3

First half_1, Seattle, Rodriquez 3 (Bruin), 22nd minute.

Second half_2, Seattle, Dempsey 13 (Jones, Rodriguez), 57th. 3, Seattle, Bruin 12 (Shipp), 73rd

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis; Seattle, Stefan Frei.

Yellow Cards_Alexander, Houston, 29th; Tolo, Seattle, 36th; Garcia, Houston, 60th; Jones, Seattle, 67th; Torres, Houston, 80th.

Red Cards_Martinez, Houston, 66th.

Referee_Hilario Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Corey Parker. 4th Official_Alan Kelly.

A_45,298 (68,000)

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; Dylan Remick, Adolfo Machado, Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley; Eric Alexander (Oscar Boniek Garcia, 46th), Juan Cabezas, Alex (Ricardo Clark, 78th), Tomas Martinez, Vicente Sanchez (Erick Torres, 62nd); Mauro Manotas.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Gustav Svensson, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo (Harry Shipp, 68th); Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Victor Rodriguez, Clint Dempsey (Jordy Delem, 59th), Joevin Jones (Jordan Morris, 76th) ; Will Bruin.