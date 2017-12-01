Dynamo-Sounders, Sums

|Houston
|0
|0—0
|Seattle
|1
|2—3
First half_1, Seattle, Rodriquez 3 (Bruin), 22nd minute.
Second half_2, Seattle, Dempsey 13 (Jones, Rodriguez), 57th. 3, Seattle, Bruin 12 (Shipp), 73rd
Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis; Seattle, Stefan Frei.
Yellow Cards_Alexander, Houston, 29th; Tolo, Seattle, 36th; Garcia, Houston, 60th; Jones, Seattle, 67th; Torres, Houston, 80th.
Red Cards_Martinez, Houston, 66th.
Referee_Hilario Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Corey Parker. 4th Official_Alan Kelly.
A_45,298 (68,000)
___
|Lineups
Houston_Joe Willis; Dylan Remick, Adolfo Machado, Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley; Eric Alexander (Oscar Boniek Garcia, 46th), Juan Cabezas, Alex (Ricardo Clark, 78th), Tomas Martinez, Vicente Sanchez (Erick Torres, 62nd); Mauro Manotas.
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Gustav Svensson, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo (Harry Shipp, 68th); Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Victor Rodriguez, Clint Dempsey (Jordy Delem, 59th), Joevin Jones (Jordan Morris, 76th) ; Will Bruin.