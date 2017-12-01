|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|Toronto
|13
|7
|.650
|4½
|Philadelphia
|12
|9
|.571
|6
|New York
|11
|10
|.524
|7
|Brooklyn
|8
|13
|.381
|10
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Miami
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|Orlando
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
|Charlotte
|8
|12
|.400
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|17
|.190
|7
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Milwaukee
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Indiana
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|Chicago
|3
|17
|.150
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|San Antonio
|14
|7
|.667
|3
|New Orleans
|11
|10
|.524
|6
|Memphis
|7
|13
|.350
|9½
|Dallas
|5
|17
|.227
|12½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Portland
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Denver
|12
|9
|.571
|½
|Utah
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
|Phoenix
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Sacramento
|6
|15
|.286
|9½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 131, Phoenix 107
Orlando 121, Oklahoma City 108
Philadelphia 118, Washington 113
New York 115, Miami 86
Toronto 126, Charlotte 113
Houston 118, Indiana 97
Minnesota 120, New Orleans 102
Brooklyn 109, Dallas 104
San Antonio 104, Memphis 95
Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 123, OT
|Thursday's Games
Boston 108, Philadelphia 97
Cleveland 121, Atlanta 114
Denver 111, Chicago 110
Milwaukee 103, Portland 91
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 107
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Boston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Orlando at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.