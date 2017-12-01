  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/01 14:00
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 4 .826
Toronto 13 7 .650
Philadelphia 12 9 .571 6
New York 11 10 .524 7
Brooklyn 8 13 .381 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 11 10 .524
Miami 10 11 .476 1
Orlando 9 13 .409
Charlotte 8 12 .400
Atlanta 4 17 .190 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 14 6 .700
Cleveland 15 7 .682
Milwaukee 11 9 .550 3
Indiana 12 10 .545 3
Chicago 3 17 .150 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 4 .810
San Antonio 14 7 .667 3
New Orleans 11 10 .524 6
Memphis 7 13 .350
Dallas 5 17 .227 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 9 .591
Portland 13 9 .591
Denver 12 9 .571 ½
Utah 11 11 .500 2
Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 16 6 .727
L.A. Clippers 8 12 .400 7
L.A. Lakers 8 13 .381
Phoenix 8 15 .348
Sacramento 6 15 .286

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 131, Phoenix 107

Orlando 121, Oklahoma City 108

Philadelphia 118, Washington 113

New York 115, Miami 86

Toronto 126, Charlotte 113

Houston 118, Indiana 97

Minnesota 120, New Orleans 102

Brooklyn 109, Dallas 104

San Antonio 104, Memphis 95

Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 123, OT

Thursday's Games

Boston 108, Philadelphia 97

Cleveland 121, Atlanta 114

Denver 111, Chicago 110

Milwaukee 103, Portland 91

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 107

Friday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Boston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.