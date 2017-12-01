  1. Home
  2. World

Russell hands Maple Leafs winner in 6-4 victory over Oilers

By  Associated Press
2017/12/01 13:34

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri (43) celebrates a goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit (1) during the third period of an NHL hockey g

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri (43), Connor Brown (28) and Nikita Zaitsev (22) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes the save as Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) looks for the rebound during the second period o

Toronto Maple Leafs' Matt Martin (15) scores a goal on Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit (1) as Eric Gryba (62) defends during the first period

Toronto Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk (25) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Kris Russell (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday,

Toronto Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau (12) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thu

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri (43) and Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thurs

Toronto Maple Leafs' Matt Martin (15) and Dominic Moore (20) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey gam

Toronto Maple Leafs' Matt Martin (15) and William Nylander (29) celebrate a goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit (1) during the first

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev (22) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Oilers defenseman Kris Russell fired the puck into his own net while trying to clear it late in the third period, handing the Toronto Maple Leafs the go-ahead goal Thursday night in a 6-4 victory over Edmonton.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Dominic Moore, Matt Martin, Patrick Marleau and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs (17-9-1). Frederik Andersen stopped 41 shots for the win.

Marleau was credited with the winner after Russell sent the puck into his own net with 1:05 remaining.

Russell had tied the score for Edmonton early in the third. Mark Letestu, Zack Kassian and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (10-14-2), who won their previous two games.

Laurent Brossoit started in place of injured goalie Cam Talbot, expected to miss at least the next two weeks. Brossoit made 30 saves.

The Maple Leafs scored on their first shot 2:15 into the game when Nylander made a great feed on the power play to set up Matthews for his 13th goal of the season.

Toronto made it 2-0 six minutes into the opening period when Moore beat Brossoit to the stick side with a wrist shot.

The Oilers got back into the game with seven minutes left in the first on a goal by Letestu, but the Maple Leafs responded just 29 seconds later as a turnover at the blue line led to Martin being left alone at the side of the net to score his second of the season.

Edmonton made it a one-goal game again 6 1/2 minutes into the second period as Jujhar Khaira made a nice backhand feed from behind the net to Kassian, who scored his second of the season in as many games.

The Oilers tied it late in the second period when McDavid tipped Russell's point shot past Andersen.

Toronto moved back in front less than a minute later on a power-play goal by Nylander. Edmonton evened it again three minutes into the third as Russell scored on a drive from the point.

Kadri added an empty-netter with a second left in the third.

NOTES: Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson was a surprise scratch with an upper-body injury after participating in pregame warmups.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Oilers: At the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey