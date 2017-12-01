Kuo Hsing-chun bags two gold medals and one silver medal in World Weightlifting Championships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- World record holder and 2016 Rio Olympic Bronze Medalist for Women's 58-kilogram class Kuo Hsing-chun clinch two gold and one silver medal in the 2017 International Weightlifting Federation World Weightlifting Championships

22-year-old Sukanya Srisurat from Thailand successfully attained the gold medal for the snatch event as she lifted 105 kilograms at her third lift. Kuo lifted 105 kilograms as well. However, the sequence of the lifting gave Sukanya Srisurat the gold medal as she was the first athlete who lifted 105 kilograms.

Sukanya Srisurat tried to defend her championship title in this competition following her Olympic gold medal in the same category in Rio last year. However, Kuo lifted 135 kilograms in the clean and jerk event, bagging gold for this event and for the total weight lifted.

Kuo broke the world record in the clean & jerk event for the 58-kilogram class at the 2017 Summer Universiade Games held in Taipei with the lift of 142 kilograms.

Check out Kuo Hsing-chun breaking world record at the 2017 Summer Universiade Games held in Taipei