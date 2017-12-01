Kings score twice in 9 seconds and beat Capitals 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonny Brodzinski and Jussi Jokinen scored nine seconds apart, Jonathan Quick made 27 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night for their third consecutive victory.

Marian Gaborik scored twice, including one of two empty-net goals for the Kings. Although Tyler Toffoli's empty-netter in the final seconds made the score look more lopsided than the game, Los Angeles improved to 12-3-0 against Eastern Conference teams and seems to have solved some problems since losing seven of eight from Nov. 9-24.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice for the Capitals, who had won three in a row. Braden Holtby allowed three goals on 25 shots.

STARS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Mattias Janmark scored his second goal of the game 51 seconds into overtime to lift Dallas over Chicago.

Radek Faksa had a goal and an assist and Remi Elie also scored for the Stars, who have won three straight and five of six. Ben Bishop made 19 saves.

Janmark skated in and beat Corey Crawford over the goaltender's right shoulder for his sixth of the season, giving the Stars the opener of the home-and-home series between division rivals. Dallas hosts Chicago on Saturday night.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 1-1-1 in a seven-day stretch with five games. Alex DeBrincat and Artem Anisimov also scored, and Nick Schmaltz had two assists.

WILD 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal with 7:55 left and tacked on an empty-netter to give Minnesota a win over Vegas.

Mikael Granlund and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who wrapped up the month with a 4-0-1 record in their last five home games despite a series of sloppy and sluggish performances throughout November.

Brayden McNabb and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal for the Golden Knights, who took their second straight loss after a five-game winning streak.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves for his 10th victory of the season.

CANADIENS 6, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Brendan Gallagher scored twice, and his Montreal teammates added three goals in the second period against struggling Detroit.

Charles Hudon and Andrew Shaw scored 43 seconds apart for the Canadiens, who have won four games in a row. Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal in the second, and Max Pacioretty added a goal in the third to help Claude Julien to his 100th win as Canadiens coach.

Anthony Mantha, Tomas Tatar and Frans Nielsen scored for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost six straight, although three of those defeats came in overtime.

CANUCKS 5, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, Daniel Sedin surpassed 1,000 career points and Vancouver beat Nashville.

Loui Eriksson also scored twice and Sedin had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Henrik Sedin added three assists and Anders Nilsson made 29 saves for the win.

Craig Smith had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Filip Forsberg and Nick Bonino also scored for the Predators.

FLAMES 3, COYOTES 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith stopped 28 shots against his former team, Mark Jankowski scored twice and Calgary blanked Arizona.

Smith earned his second shutout of the season and the 35th of his career. The 35-year-old goalie was making his first start against the Coyotes since being acquired by the Flames in a June trade.

Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary. The Flames bounced back after opening their four-game homestand with a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday night.

Scott Wedgewood made 41 saves for the Coyotes.

