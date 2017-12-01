US exporting dirty fuel to already pollution-choked India

In this July 14, 2017 photo, contractual laborers who sweep and collect petroleum coke for transport to factories display their hands in Rampur, about
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil, is visible at the BP Whiting refinery in
In this July 6, 2017 photo, domestically produced petroleum coke rests in an open air depot in Moradabad about 178 kilometers (110 miles) from New Del
In this July 14, 2017 photo, Baburam sweeps domestically produced petroleum coke to be transported onto trucks hired by local factories in Rampur abou
In this July 14, 2017 photo, a worker places the cover back on the underground furnace used for making bricks after depositing a petroleum coke and co
In this July 14, 2017 photo, villagers work in rice fields in Moradabad 178 kilometers (110 miles) from New Delhi. The villagers complained of ailment
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil, is visible at the BP Whiting refinery in
In this Oct. 23, 2017 photo, a doctor examines Jagat Singh, 59, at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, India. Over the past decade, pollu
In this July 14, 2017 photo, domestically produced petroleum coke is loaded onto a truck to be transported to factories, at a railway station in Rampu
NEW DELHI (AP) — The U.S. is shipping vast quantities of an oil-refining byproduct around the world because few American companies want it.
Energy-hungry India is the biggest importer of petroleum coke from the U.S. The bottom-of-the-barrel leftover from refining Canadian tar sands crude and other heavy oil is cheaper and burns hotter than coal. But it also contains more planet-warming carbon and far more heart- and lung-damaging sulfur.
The Associated Press has found that almost a fourth of all the fuel-grade "petcoke" from the U.S. went to India last year where it's burned in factories and plants.
Petcoke advocates say it's an important fuel and using it is recycling. Health and environmental officials say it's contributing to dangerous air pollution in India, which already has some of the world's most polluted cities.