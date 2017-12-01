All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 25 17 6 2 36 90 65 9-2-1 8-4-1 5-2-0 Columbus 25 16 8 1 33 72 60 9-4-0 7-4-1 5-2-0 Toronto 26 16 9 1 33 92 78 8-5-0 8-4-1 5-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 24 15 7 2 32 89 76 8-0-2 7-7-0 4-3-0 New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74 6-4-2 8-2-2 1-1-0 Washington 26 14 11 1 29 76 80 8-5-0 6-6-1 3-2-0 Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90 8-2-1 5-8-2 3-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 25 13 10 2 28 82 77 10-5-2 3-5-0 2-3-2 Montreal 27 12 12 3 27 68 85 7-5-2 5-7-1 7-1-1 Boston 23 11 8 4 26 63 68 7-4-2 4-4-2 1-1-2 Carolina 23 10 8 5 25 68 70 5-4-3 5-4-2 2-2-2 Detroit 26 10 11 5 25 73 80 4-5-4 6-6-1 3-6-0 Philadelphia 25 8 10 7 23 70 78 4-5-4 4-5-3 1-0-3 Ottawa 23 8 9 6 22 68 76 4-5-5 4-4-1 2-2-1 Florida 24 10 12 2 22 72 83 5-4-2 5-8-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 25 6 15 4 16 55 85 3-8-1 3-7-3 2-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 25 17 7 1 35 86 66 9-4-0 8-3-1 4-1-0 Winnipeg 25 15 6 4 34 82 67 8-2-1 7-4-3 5-1-1 Nashville 25 15 7 3 33 79 73 9-2-1 6-5-2 7-1-1 Los Angeles 26 15 8 3 33 78 59 7-5-2 8-3-1 3-3-2 Vegas 24 15 8 1 31 83 73 9-2-0 6-6-1 7-1-0 Dallas 25 14 10 1 29 74 72 9-2-0 5-8-1 2-6-0 Calgary 25 14 10 1 29 73 76 7-6-0 7-4-1 4-2-0 San Jose 23 13 8 2 28 61 51 7-6-1 6-2-1 4-1-2 Chicago 25 12 9 4 28 79 67 6-4-2 6-5-2 2-5-1 Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 73 76 3-5-3 9-5-1 3-4-0 Minnesota 25 12 10 3 27 76 76 7-3-2 5-7-1 3-5-0 Colorado 23 12 9 2 26 76 73 8-2-1 4-7-1 4-4-1 Anaheim 25 11 10 4 26 68 75 6-7-2 5-3-2 3-2-3 Edmonton 25 10 13 2 22 67 81 5-7-0 5-6-2 3-1-0 Arizona 28 6 18 4 16 66 101 2-8-1 4-10-3 1-5-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2

Colorado 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 5, Washington 2

Montreal 6, Detroit 3

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Calgary 3, Arizona 0

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.