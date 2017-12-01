  1. Home
  2. World

Indonesia's Lombok International Airport resumes operations

Flights were suspended for a day due to ash clouds

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/01 12:44

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Lombok's international airport has resumed operations after flights were suspended for a day due to ash clouds from the Mount Agung volcano on neighboring Bali.

Indonesia's airport operator Angkasa Pura said that the airport reopened at 8.50 a.m. after winds shifted the volcanic ash away from Lombok.

The Volcano Observation Notice for Aviation (VONA) alert code was also lowered from red to orange, as the winds changed direction from south-west to south-east. 

Lombok is another popular destination for tourists in Indonesia. When the volcano erupted, the Lombok international airport had served as an alternative when Ngurah Rai airport at Bali's capital Denpasar was closed.
Mount Agung
Lombok
eruption
volcano

RELATED ARTICLES

300 Taiwanese still stranded in Bali: Tourism Bureau
2017/11/30 10:15
AP PHOTOS: Bali volcano gushes ash as major eruption feared
2017/11/29 09:35
Taiwan tourists to be evacuated from Bali through Surabaya
2017/11/28 14:37
Taiwan’s EVA Air and China Airlines cancel flights to Bali due to volcano activity
2017/11/27 15:18
Bali volcano alert raised, airport closes
2017/11/27 08:00