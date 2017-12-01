Indonesia's Lombok International Airport resumes operations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Lombok's international airport has resumed operations after flights were suspended for a day due to ash clouds from the Mount Agung volcano on neighboring Bali.

Indonesia's airport operator Angkasa Pura said that the airport reopened at 8.50 a.m. after winds shifted the volcanic ash away from Lombok.

The Volcano Observation Notice for Aviation (VONA) alert code was also lowered from red to orange, as the winds changed direction from south-west to south-east.

Lombok is another popular destination for tourists in Indonesia. When the volcano erupted, the Lombok international airport had served as an alternative when Ngurah Rai airport at Bali's capital Denpasar was closed.