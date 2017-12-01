  1. Home
  2. World

Prescott, Cowboys top Redskins 38-14 in 1st win sans Elliott

By SCHUYLER DIXON , AP Pro Football Writer,Associated Press
2017/12/01 12:26

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass as guard Zack Martin (70) helps defend against a rush by Washington Redskins defensive tackl

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) returns a punt past Washington Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg (57) for a touchdown in the first ha

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) leaps into the end zone after returning a Washington Redskins punt for a touchdown in the first half of

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins safety Deshazor Everett (22) and safety D.J.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball before being stopped by Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar (47) in the first half

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, including a franchise record-breaker to Dez Bryant, and the Dallas Cowboys finally won without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, beating the Washington Redskins 38-14 on Thursday night.

Prescott, last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, shook off a hand injury and found Bryant on a 13-yard leaping grab in the end zone for the 2014 All-Pro's first score in six games and 72nd of his career, one more than Hall of Famer Bob Hayes.

The Cowboys (6-6) started quickly thanks to three first-half turnovers and four overall by the Redskins (5-7) and kept it going after halftime with a 21-7 scoring edge after getting outscored 72-6 in the second half of three straight losses without Elliott.

Alfred Morris, Elliott's replacement during the six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence, had 127 yards rushing and a clinching touchdown.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL