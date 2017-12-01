Taiwan's weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching wins silver in women's weightlifting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - 2016 Rio Olympic Gold Medalist for the women's 53-kilogram class Hsu Shu-ching failed to clinch a gold medal in the 2017 International Weightlifting Federation World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim, California.

Hsu did not succeed in defending her world champion title as she injured her right elbow in her attempt to lift 95kg in the snatch event.

The game came to Hsu's pet event - the clean and jerk. She chose to lift 120 kilograms, the weight which won her a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, due to the injury, she failed to hold on to the world title. On the other hand, Tanasan Sopita from Thailand got the gold medal by lifting 96 kilograms in the snatch event and 114 kilograms in the clean and jerk event.