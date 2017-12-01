|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|25
|17
|6
|2
|36
|90
|65
|9-2-1
|8-4-1
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|25
|16
|8
|1
|33
|72
|60
|9-4-0
|7-4-1
|5-2-0
|Toronto
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|92
|78
|8-5-0
|8-4-1
|5-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|15
|7
|2
|32
|89
|76
|8-0-2
|7-7-0
|4-3-0
|New Jersey
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|78
|74
|6-4-2
|8-2-2
|1-1-0
|Washington
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|76
|80
|8-5-0
|6-6-1
|3-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|74
|90
|8-2-1
|5-8-2
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|82
|77
|10-5-2
|3-5-0
|2-3-2
|Montreal
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|68
|85
|7-5-2
|5-7-1
|7-1-1
|Boston
|23
|11
|8
|4
|26
|63
|68
|7-4-2
|4-4-2
|1-1-2
|Carolina
|23
|10
|8
|5
|25
|68
|70
|5-4-3
|5-4-2
|2-2-2
|Detroit
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|73
|80
|4-5-4
|6-6-1
|3-6-0
|Philadelphia
|25
|8
|10
|7
|23
|70
|78
|4-5-4
|4-5-3
|1-0-3
|Ottawa
|23
|8
|9
|6
|22
|68
|76
|4-5-5
|4-4-1
|2-2-1
|Florida
|24
|10
|12
|2
|22
|72
|83
|5-4-2
|5-8-0
|3-3-1
|Buffalo
|25
|6
|15
|4
|16
|55
|85
|3-8-1
|3-7-3
|2-4-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|25
|17
|7
|1
|35
|86
|66
|9-4-0
|8-3-1
|4-1-0
|Winnipeg
|25
|15
|6
|4
|34
|82
|67
|8-2-1
|7-4-3
|5-1-1
|Nashville
|24
|15
|6
|3
|33
|76
|68
|9-1-1
|6-5-2
|7-1-1
|Los Angeles
|26
|15
|8
|3
|33
|78
|59
|7-5-2
|8-3-1
|3-3-2
|Vegas
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|83
|73
|9-2-0
|6-6-1
|7-1-0
|San Jose
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|61
|51
|7-6-1
|6-2-1
|4-1-2
|Dallas
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|70
|69
|9-2-0
|4-8-1
|1-6-0
|Calgary
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|70
|76
|6-6-0
|7-4-1
|3-2-0
|Chicago
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|76
|63
|6-4-1
|6-5-2
|2-5-0
|Minnesota
|25
|12
|10
|3
|27
|76
|76
|7-3-2
|5-7-1
|3-5-0
|Colorado
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|76
|73
|8-2-1
|4-7-1
|4-4-1
|Anaheim
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|68
|75
|6-7-2
|5-3-2
|3-2-3
|Vancouver
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|68
|73
|3-5-3
|8-5-1
|3-4-0
|Edmonton
|25
|10
|13
|2
|22
|67
|81
|5-7-0
|5-6-2
|3-1-0
|Arizona
|27
|6
|17
|4
|16
|66
|98
|2-8-1
|4-9-3
|1-4-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2
Colorado 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 5, Washington 2
Montreal 6, Detroit 3
Minnesota 4, Vegas 2
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.