15 new millionaires minted by Sept.-Oct. receipt lottery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- There are 15 lucky receipts containing the winning numbers for the NT$10 million special prize of the Sept.-Oct. Taiwan receipt lottery, announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF) today (Dec. 1).

Lucky holders of receipts from the Sept.-Oct. period which contain the winning number 26638985 can claim their NT$10 million special prize between Dec. 6 and Mar. 5.

As for the NT$2 million grand prize, there are 13 receipts with the winning number 37266877.

Officials reminded consumers that if they sign up for electronic invoices, which they can track online or in convenience store kiosks, winners of the special prize can same NT$40,000 in tax (stamp duties).

There are still three NT$10 million special prizes from the previous July- Aug. period that have yet to be claimed. The MOF says that holders of these receipts have until Jan. 5, 2018 to claim their prize.

In order to receive the prize money of this issue, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any post office from December 6, 2017 to March 5, 2018, the MOF said. NT$200 winners can also present the winning invoices to any of convenient stores around Taiwan, where they can either add the value to their payment cards or purchase merchandise of the equivalent value, but the value must not be less than NT$200 as no change will be given back.

The uniform-invoice lottery, better known as the Taiwan receipt lottery, is a form of state lottery managed by the MOF. The lottery, designed to boost tax revenues, was introduced on Jan. 1, 1951. The lottery has successfully encouraged locals to obtain receipts for every purchase made with businesses with a certain amount of monthly turnover.