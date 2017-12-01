Aerial fashion: third-ever uniform redesign for EVA Air hits the tarmac

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s EVA Air airline implemented new uniforms for all crew members yesterday as part of a rebranding effort before the new year, reported CNA.

EVA Air has not updated their cabin crew look for 14 years.

The new uniforms are designed by Taiwanese luxury fashion house, Shiatzy Chen.

The redesign was first inspired by the 1953 film, "Roman Holiday." Shiatzy Chen deepened the green hue of previous uniforms to a tourmaline green, added pink and red edging, collar, and cuffs, and then completed the look off with a colorful neckerchief, seemingly alive and blooming in mid-air, a reference to the lush landscapes of Taiwan and EVA Air’s logo.



Audrey Hepburn in 'Roman Holiday.' (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Tourmaline Green uniform series ((碧璽綠系列) is the third generation of uniforms for EVA flight staff and was first unveiled in August this year. All EVA Air employees, including pilots, flight attendants, and ground crew, received new uniforms. The uniforms will vary by job.

EVA Air commented that the playful tailoring and splashy colors of the new look will take away the serious tone of previous uniforms. The biggest difference between the old and new uniforms is the neckerchief.



Flight attendants wear the third generation EVA Air uniforms. (CNA image)

The first-generation uniforms, worn from March 1989 to March 2003, were characterized by a light green jacket with a white button-up shirt underneath. Bow ties of green and orange were layered on top.



First generation EVA Air uniforms from 1989. (Photo: ETNews)

The second-generation uniforms were worn then from March 2003 until November 2017. This version came in a deeper green, somewhere between the first and third generation’s green, eliminated the white shirt, and was fitted with an A-line skirt for an overall sleeker look. The bow tie was also scrapped and replaced with a simple U-line collar.