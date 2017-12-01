Kings score 2 goals in 9 seconds to beat Capitals 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonny Brodzinski and Jussi Jokinen each scored in a span of nine seconds, Jonathan Quick made 27 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night for their third consecutive victory.

Marian Gaborik scored twice, including one of two empty-net goals for the Kings. Although Tyler Toffoli's empty-netter in the final seconds made the score look more lopsided than the game, Los Angeles improved to 12-3-0 against the Eastern Conference and seems to have solved some problems since losing seven of eight from Nov. 9-24.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice for the Capitals, who had their win streak end at three. Goaltender Braden Holtby allowed three goals on 25 shots.

Dmitry Orlov picked up his 100th NHL point with the assist on Kuznetsov's first goal that gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 4:03 in. Orlov pounced on a turnover in the neutral zone and fed the puck past the defense to Kuznetsov for his seventh of the season.

The Kings took advantage of a good bounce to tie it at 11:08. Holtby stopped Gaborik on a breakaway, but the puck bounced off his left pad and went in off Capitals forward Tyler Graovac.

Kuznetsov, who has been chided by coach Barry Trotz for not shooting more, added his second of the night 1:23 into the second when he pulled up, stopped and beat Quick with a wrist shot.

When Los Angeles answered, the goals came fast and furious. Brodzinski tipped Kurtis MacDermid's shot past Holtby after the goaltender's turnover for the tying goal at 10:01, and Jokinen got past Washington defender Madison Bowey to score his first of the season at 10:10 to make it 3-2 Kings.

Gaborik and Toffoli scored in the final minute.

NOTES: Quick improved to 8-2-0 in his career against Washington. ... The Kings' league-best penalty kill was a perfect 2 for 2. ... Capitals D Christian Djoos returned after missing six games with a suspected concussion. He replaced Taylor Chorney. ... Washington put F Nathan Walker on waivers with the intent of the Aussie getting more playing time in the American Hockey League. ... Kings F Torrey Mitchell missed his third consecutive game with immigration/visa issues since being acquired from Montreal on Thanksgiving.

UP NEXT

Kings: Continue their four-game trip Friday night at the St. Louis Blues.

Capitals: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night in the second part of a five-game home stand.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey