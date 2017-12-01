Geoffrey Rush denies 'inappropriate behavior' at theater

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of "inappropriate behavior" against Geoffrey Rush, an allegation lawyers for the Oscar winner denied.

The company was not disclosing details of the behavior alleged to have occurred while the 66-year-old Australian actor was an employee.

HWL Ebsworth Lawyers did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but had issued an earlier statement denying Rush was involved in any inappropriate behavior.

Australian media reports say the allegation dated from Rush's participation in the theater's production of William Shakespeare's "King Lear" from November 2015 to January 2016.

Sydney's The Daily Telegraph cited two unnamed theater sources in reporting Friday that an actress had accused Rush of touching her inappropriately. The sources told the newspaper the theater wouldn't work with Rush again.