New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Friday on the first day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Basin Reserve:

New Zealand won the toss West Indies 1st Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite c Nicholls b Wagner 24

Kieran Powell c Raval b Boult 42

Shimron Hetmeyr c Latham b Wagner 13

Shai Hope c Blundell b Wagner 0

Roston Chase c Raval b Wagner 5

Sunil Ambris hit wicket b Wagner 0

Shane Dowrich run out 18

Jason Holder b Wagner 0

Kemar Roach not out 14

Miguel Cummins b Boult 1

Shannon Gabriel c Latham b Wagner 10

Extras (2b, 5lb) 7

TOTAL (all out) 134.

Overs: 45.4. Batting time: 203 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-75, 3-79, 4-80, 5-80, 6-97, 7-97, 8-104, 9-105, 10-134.

Bowling: Trent Boult 16-8-36-2, Matt Henry 11-1-39-0, Colin de Grandhomme 4-1-13-0, Neil Wagner 14.4-2-39-7.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.