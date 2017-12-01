New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Friday on the first day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Basin Reserve:
|New Zealand won the toss
|West Indies
|1st Innings
Kraigg Brathwaite c Nicholls b Wagner 24
Kieran Powell c Raval b Boult 42
Shimron Hetmeyr c Latham b Wagner 13
Shai Hope c Blundell b Wagner 0
Roston Chase c Raval b Wagner 5
Sunil Ambris hit wicket b Wagner 0
Shane Dowrich run out 18
Jason Holder b Wagner 0
Kemar Roach not out 14
Miguel Cummins b Boult 1
Shannon Gabriel c Latham b Wagner 10
Extras (2b, 5lb) 7
TOTAL (all out) 134.
Overs: 45.4. Batting time: 203 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-75, 3-79, 4-80, 5-80, 6-97, 7-97, 8-104, 9-105, 10-134.
Bowling: Trent Boult 16-8-36-2, Matt Henry 11-1-39-0, Colin de Grandhomme 4-1-13-0, Neil Wagner 14.4-2-39-7.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.