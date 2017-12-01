Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 1 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:



@United Daily News: One-third of employees earn less than NT$30,000 per month



@China Times: Caregivers in Taipei enjoy minimum monthly pay of NT$40,000



@Liberty Times: Refusing alcohol test could bring fine of at least NT$180,000



@Apple Daily: One dies, five injured in patrol bomb attack



@Economic Daily News: FSC proposes extending tax cut for day trading for another seven years



@Commercial Times: Stock market turnover surges as selling spikes

