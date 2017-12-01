  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 1, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/01 10:30

Top headlines in Taiwan Dec. 1, 2017. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 1 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: One-third of employees earn less than NT$30,000 per month

@China Times: Caregivers in Taipei enjoy minimum monthly pay of NT$40,000

@Liberty Times: Refusing alcohol test could bring fine of at least NT$180,000

@Apple Daily: One dies, five injured in patrol bomb attack

@Economic Daily News: FSC proposes extending tax cut for day trading for another seven years

@Commercial Times: Stock market turnover surges as selling spikes
 
headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan headline news
2017/11/30 10:30
Taiwan headline news
2017/11/29 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2017/11/28 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2017/11/27 09:01
Taiwan headline news
2017/11/23 09:00