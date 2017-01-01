Molotov cocktail attack on goose restaurant leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An arson attack on a popular goose restaurant in New Taipei City which destroyed two floors of a building last night has left one dead, one in critical condition, and four others injured, reported Apple Daily.

At 8:41 p.m. last night (Nov. 30) on Zhongyang Road in New Taipei City's Tucheng District, witnesses saw a black sedan drive in front of the Tingyuhsuan Goose Restaurant (鼎玉鉉鵝肉店) and two men wearing surgical masks emerged to throw Molotov cocktails (gasoline bombs) inside before rapidly fleeing the scene. After which, a huge blaze erupted, reported Liberty Times.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the first and second floors of the four story building were ablaze. Among the dead and wounded, authorities say that a 50-year-old man has died, the 60-year-old wife of the owner is in critical condition after suffering severe burns, a 28-year-old woman has suffered broken bones, a 30-year-male employee is being treated for severe burns to 30 percent of his body, and two others sustained minor injuries.

The young woman, identified as Li Yu-hsiu (李育秀), suffered fractures to her legs after she leaped from a third floor balcony to escape the flames.

The first floor of the building was occupied by the restaurant, while the other three floors consisted of rental units.

Police said that the third son of the restaurant owner's four sons was involved in a dispute with outsiders over NT$500 million (US$16 million) in debt. The owner, surnamed Lin (林), told police that he believes that the fire was started by the same thugs who came by the restaurant on Monday looking for his third son, as that day he recalls them shouting "Hurry up and pay back the money, otherwise we'll smash the store!"

At 4:30 a.m. this morning, Liberty Times reported that two suspects in the arson attack were arrested by police in Taichung and were identified as 38-year-old Wu Ju-sheng (吳儒聖) and his 37-year-old sister, also surnamed Wu (吳), who was the owner of the black Toyota seen on CCTV footage at the scene of the crime.



Firefighters rush to contain the fire. (CNA image)



Aftermath of fire inside goose restaurant. (CNA image)