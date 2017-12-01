Stranded in Bali tourists lampooned online for complaints

A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting during a sunset in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thousand
Clouds of ash from the Mount Agung volcano are lit with warm sunset light in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Authorities have to
Mount Agung spews volcanic ash into the air behind the village of Bukit Asah, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Flights trickled out of Bali a
A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Flights trickled out of Bali a day after its airport
Balinese women who are displaced by the eruption of Mount Agung prepare food inside their tent at a temporary shelter in Rendang, Bali, Indonesia, Thu
A military volunteer leads a villager during an evacuation in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thou
KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — Australian tourists who complained about being stranded on tropical Bali when volcanic ash closed its airport have been roasted online as out of touch with the hardships faced by Indonesians who fled their homes.
The island's airport reopened Wednesday after being closed for 2 1/2 days and thousands of tourists are now leaving.
About 40,000 residents from Mount Agung's danger zone are staying in shelters. Ash could drift back and force the airport and to close again.
A producer for an Australian television network locked her Twitter after being assailed for an article in which she complained of taking a taxi to the airport after not getting through to airlines on the phone.
One man was lampooned for telling Australian TV he slept on a cold and wet airport floor.