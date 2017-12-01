Woman involved in altercation with conservative speaker ID'd

In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, Lucian Wintrich, White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, speaks at the University of Connecticu
In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, Lucian Wintrich, White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, speaks at the University of Connecticu
In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, Lucian Wintrich, White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, speaks at the University of Connecticu
In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, students wait outside a lecture hall at the University of Connecticut after the auditorium reached its capacity for Lucia
In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, University of Connecticut College Republicans president Tim Sullivan introduces guest speaker Lucian Wintrich, White Hous
In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, demonstrators opposing Lucian Wintrich's event, attend his speech at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn. Wintr
In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, University of Connecticut College Republicans president Tim Sullivan, center, listens to guest speaker Lucian Wintrich, W
In this Nov. 28, 2017 photo, an officer stands outside a restroom where University of Connecticut police had detained Lucian Wintrich in Storrs, Conn.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A community college adviser has been identified by her lawyer as the woman involved in an altercation with a conservative commentator during his speech at the University of Connecticut titled "It's OK To Be White."
The Hartford Courant reports attorney Jon Schoenhorn says Catherine Gregory hired him after commentator Lucian Wintrich said publicly he'd press charges against her.
Gregory works at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Connecticut.
Wintrich's speech was cut short Tuesday when a young woman appeared to take paperwork off his lectern and began leaving.
Cellphone videos show Wintrich running up and grabbing her.
Wintrich was charged with breach of peace.
The community college confirmed an employee attended the event, but didn't name Gregory.
Schoenhorn said Gregory wouldn't comment.
Gregory didn't respond to messages from The Associated Press.