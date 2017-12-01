AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
|FRIDAY, Dec. 1
|FRIDAY, Dec. 1
Moscow — football, World Cup draw.
thru 3, Bahamas — golf, US PGA Tour, World Challenge.
thru 3, Gold Coast, Australia — golf, European-Australasian Tours, Australian PGA Championship.
thru 3, Mauritius — golf, European Tour, Mauritius Open.
thru 5, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test.
thru 3, Beaver Creek, Colorado — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 3, Lake Louise, Canada — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — rugby, Dubai Sevens.
|SATURDAY, Dec. 2
thru 6, Adelaide, Australia — cricket, 2nd Ashes test.
thru 6, New Delhi, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd test.
Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Wales vs. South Africa.
Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, World Cup final: Australia vs. England.
New York — boxing, Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali for Cotto's WBO junior middleweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Oscar Negrete for Vargas' WBC junior featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, Dec. 3
No new major events.
|MONDAY, Dec. 4
No new major events.
|TUESDAY, Dec. 5
Europe — football, Champions League group matches: Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow, Benfica vs. Basel, Celtic vs. Anderlecht, Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Roma vs. Qarabag, Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, Olympiakos vs. Juventus, Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon.
|WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6
Europe — football, Champions League group matches: Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow, Maribor vs. Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, Feyenoord vs. Napoli, Porto vs. Monaco, Leipzig vs. Besiktas, Tottenham vs. APOEL, Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund.
|THURSDAY, Dec. 7
thru 10, Johannesburg — golf, European Tour, Joburg Open.
Europe — football, Europa League.
|FRIDAY, Dec. 8
thru 10, St. Moritz, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 10, Naples, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Shootout.
|SATURDAY, Dec. 9
thru 10, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 13, Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd test.
thru 10, Cape Town, South Africa — rugby, South Africa Sevens.
New York — boxing, Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux for Lomachenko's WBO super featherweight title.
Las Vegas — boxing, Tevin Farmer vs. Kenichi Ogawa for vacant IBF junior lightweight title.
|SUNDAY, Dec. 10
Dharamsala, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.