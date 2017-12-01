Brazil prosecutors open probe after prison torture videos

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors have opened an investigation into three penitentiaries in Goias state after videos surfaced showing what seem to be prison guards torturing inmates.

In videos believed to have been shot between 2014 and 2015, but only obtained this week by prosecutors and made available to the press Thursday, several guards can be seen repeatedly using stun guns on inmates who were already under control.

In one video, prison agents can be seen filming each other as they shoot a prisoner with a stun gun while he is sleeping in a hammock inside a cell.

Goias state prosecutor Luciano Miranda called it "evidence of the chaos installed in the prison system."

Violence is rife in Brazil's overcrowded prison system. Earlier this year several prison riots left dozens of inmates dead.