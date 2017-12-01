6 killed in central Mexico police raid on trafficker's house

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A police raid on the house of a suspected drug trafficker in central Mexico resulted in a two-hour-long shootout that killed six of the suspect's relatives in what police described as "crossfire."

The security commissioner of the state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City, said the police officers involved in the raid are under investigation.

But security commissioner Alberto Capella said police had been careful in the Thursday raid in which a suspected Jalisco cartel member and four associates were arrested after they surrendered.

Capella said four women, a young girl and a man were killed in the house. He said they were presumed relatives of the trafficker, who had allegedly involved in a previous shootout with officers.

Two other children were wounded at the scene.