New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. West Indies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the first cricket test against West Indies at the Basin Reserve.

The test is New Zealand's first since March — one of only four tests it will play at home this summer — and its first against West Indies since June 2014.

Both teams included a player on debut in their match XIs. New Zealand named Wellington wicketkeeper Tom Blundell to replace B.J. Watling, who has a hip injury, while West Indies selected batsman Sunil Ambris after his century in a warmup match against New Zealand "A."

New Zealand also named Matt Henry to replace senior fast bowler Tim Southee who is awaiting the birth of his second child.

West Indies included paceman Miguel Cummins ahead of spinner Devendra Bishoo.

___

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

West Indies: Kraigg Braithwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder (captain), Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel.