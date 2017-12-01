After Lauer's downfall, uncomfortable video clips circulate

NEW YORK (AP) — In the hours since Matt Lauer's career came crashing down in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, video clips have been circulating on social media in showing some of the 'Today' host's most awkward and uncomfortable on-air moments with women.

They include interviews with actress Anne Hathaway, whom he forced to address a humiliating paparazzi photo in what many said was a nasty and inappropriate way; with Hillary Clinton, whom he was accused of interrupting sharply and grilling while being much less challenging of her opponent, Donald Trump; and with General Motors CEO Mary Barra, whom he asked if she could combine motherhood and work.