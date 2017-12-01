  1. Home
After Lauer's downfall, uncomfortable video clips circulate

By JOCELYN NOVECK , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2017/12/01 05:50

This Nov. 16, 2017 photo released by NBC shows Matt Lauer during a broadcast of the "Today," show in New York. NBC News fired the longtime host for "

NEW YORK (AP) — In the hours since Matt Lauer's career came crashing down in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, video clips have been circulating on social media in showing some of the 'Today' host's most awkward and uncomfortable on-air moments with women.

They include interviews with actress Anne Hathaway, whom he forced to address a humiliating paparazzi photo in what many said was a nasty and inappropriate way; with Hillary Clinton, whom he was accused of interrupting sharply and grilling while being much less challenging of her opponent, Donald Trump; and with General Motors CEO Mary Barra, whom he asked if she could combine motherhood and work.