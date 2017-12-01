  1. Home
The Latest: Washington Post drops Keillor column

By Associated Press
2017/12/01 05:16

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on an accusation of improper conduct against humorist and author Garrison Keillor (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The Washington Post says it won't distribute any more columns by Garrison Keillor because he didn't reveal he was under investigation in his most recent effort.

MPR announced Wednesday it was terminating contracts with Keillor because of an allegation of improper conduct by someone he had worked with. MPR said it had learned of the allegation last month, and it had hired an outside law firm to investigate.

Keillor said nothing about the investigation in his last column, in which he criticized calls for Sen. Al Franken to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt says Keillor's column failed a basic transparency test.

The Post had syndicated Keillor's column after his retirement from "A Prairie Home Companion."

___

12:05 a.m.

Humorist and best-selling author Garrison Keillor is off the air after Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contracts over allegations of workplace misconduct.

Keillor told the Associated Press on Wednesday he was fired. The former host of "A Prairie Home Companion" did not detail the allegation to AP, but told the Minneapolis Star Tribune he had put his hand on a woman's bare back when trying to console her.

Keillor later told MPR News that two employees had made allegations.

MPR said only that it received a single allegation of "inappropriate behavior" against Keillor last month.

Mandolinist Chris Thile (THEE'-lee) now hosts "Prairie Home." He tweeted that he was shocked by the news.

MPR says it will rename the show and stop airing rebroadcasts of the show hosted by Keillor.