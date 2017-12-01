Trees, lights, holiday magic: Christmas events and displays

NEW YORK (AP) — Destinations around the U.S. are dressing up for Christmas with trees, lights and holiday magic.

New York City's tried-and-true attractions include Rockefeller Center's tree and decorated windows at department stores like Macy's, Barneys, Lord & Taylor and Saks. New attractions include the Sea of Light interactive display at South Street Seaport, opening Dec. 5, and a winter ONEderland at the observatory atop One World Trade.

The Indianapolis Museum of Art hosts Winterlights at Newfields.

Minneapolis is home to the Holidazzle festival at Loring Park.

New Orleans City Park has 25 acres of light displays.

Kansas City, Missouri, is known for the Mayor's Christmas Tree at Crown Center.

Theme park celebrations include Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas festival and Disneyland's Festival of Holidays. At Universal, Harry Potter attractions also feature holiday decor.