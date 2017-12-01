  1. Home
  2. World

Lawmaker wants DHS to audit award for Hurricane Maria tarps

By TAMI ABDOLLAH , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/01 03:56

Pedro Deschamps helps workers hired by FEMA to carry out the installation of a temporary awning roof at his house, which suffered damage during Hurric

In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo, Edgardo de León sits in his living room with a hole in the ceiling caused by the whip of hurricane Maria, in Cataño, Puer

A stairway crosses the hole left by the whip of Hurricane Maria in the residence of Edgardo de León, which was declared a total loss by FEMA staff, in

In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo, some roofs damaged by Hurricane Maria have awnings installed in El Gandúl neighborhood, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A newly

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressman wants the Homeland Security Department's inspector general to review contracts worth $30 million awarded to a fledgling company for Hurricane Maria disaster supplies it failed to deliver to Puerto Rico.

Democrat Sean Maloney of New York made the request Thursday in an amendment to the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2017. He cited reporting on the issue by The Associated Press.

The AP reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded contracts to Bronze Star LLC of St. Cloud, Florida. The agency ultimately terminated the contracts without paying money, but the episode caused a delay of four weeks.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans remain homeless, and many complain the government is taking too long to install tarps.