Lawmaker wants DHS to audit award for Hurricane Maria tarps

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressman wants the Homeland Security Department's inspector general to review contracts worth $30 million awarded to a fledgling company for Hurricane Maria disaster supplies it failed to deliver to Puerto Rico.

Democrat Sean Maloney of New York made the request Thursday in an amendment to the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2017. He cited reporting on the issue by The Associated Press.

The AP reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded contracts to Bronze Star LLC of St. Cloud, Florida. The agency ultimately terminated the contracts without paying money, but the episode caused a delay of four weeks.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans remain homeless, and many complain the government is taking too long to install tarps.