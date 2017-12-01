Trump expected to shrink 2 Utah monuments by two-thirds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly leaked documents show President Donald Trump will announce plans to shrink two sprawling Utah national monuments by nearly two-thirds.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that Trump plans to shrink Bears Ears National Monument by nearly 85 percent and reduce Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by almost half. The plan would cut the total amount of land in the state's red rock country protected under monument status from more than 3.2 million acres (5,000 square miles) to about 1.2 million acres (1,875 square miles).

Trump has told Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch and other officials that he will follow the recommendation of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to shrink both monuments.

Trump is traveling to Utah on Monday.

The Washington Post first reported on the documents.