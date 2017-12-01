Army's role as police under debate in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A bill to give legal support for the fight against drug gangs by Mexico's armed forces is advancing in the country's Congress.

Backers say troops must stay in the streets because local police are incapable.

But critics say that's all the more reason for a detailed debate about whether the law should let the army perform law enforcement and for how long.

Thursday's hurried debate in a meeting room of Mexico's lower house suggests that kind of discussion isn't going to happen.

The measure was approved in commission on a fast-track, party-line vote and will go to the floor of Congress.

The bill would allow soldiers to do legally what they have been doing ad-hoc for at least a decade: conduct raids and man highway checkpoints, pursue and detain suspects.