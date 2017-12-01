  1. Home
Everton hires Sam Allardyce as manager on 18-month deal

By  Associated Press
2017/12/01 01:51

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Premier League team Everton has hired former England coach Sam Allardyce as its manager.

The appointment of Allardyce ends the club's five-week search for a replacement for the fired Ronald Koeman.

Everton says the 63-year-old Allardyce has signed a contract until June 2019. It is his first job since quitting as Crystal Palace manager in May.

Everton is in 13th place in the 20-team Premier League, five points clear of the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the season.