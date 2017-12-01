Relatives of Argentina sub crew want probe of disappearance

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Some relatives of crew members aboard a missing Argentine submarine are taking action to ensure the vessel's disappearance can be investigated.

Luis Tagliapietra says he's joined the case because he believes the navy has withheld information and lied to the families of crew members such as his son. He says seven other families have requested to join as plaintiffs.

The group is asking judicial authorities to safeguard any evidence related to the voyage of the ARA San Juan, which lost contact with shore on Nov. 15.

Hope for survivors continues to fade because experts say the crew had only enough oxygen to last up to 10 days if the sub remained submerged.