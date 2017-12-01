Venezuelan airline barred from European Union skies

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's Avior Airlines has been banned from European Union skies after a commission determined it no longer meets international safety standards.

The European Commission announced Thursday that Avior has been added to a list of international airlines prohibited from flying within the union because the European Aviation Safety Agency detected "unaddressed safety deficiencies."

No further details were provided.

The Venezuelan airline is one of a handful still offering international flight destinations as major carriers like United and Delta halt operations in the crisis-ridden nation. Air carriers have cited financial and safety concerns as reasons for suspending service.

An Avior flight made an emergency landing in Ecuador earlier this month.