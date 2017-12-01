Former US Open finalist Vinci announces retirement plan

ROME (AP) — Former U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci says she will retire from tennis after the Italian Open in May.

Vinci made the announcement on Twitter and in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport.

She says she decided to retire midseason after struggling with injuries this year, which dropped her ranking to No. 117.

Vinci says she will enter qualifying for the Australian Open in January "with the goal of arriving in Rome in form. I want to go out with a bang."

At the 2010 U.S. Open, Vinci upset Serena Williams in the semifinals to prevent the American from completing a calendar-year Grand Slam. She lost the final to another Italian, Flavia Pennetta.

Vinci was ranked No. 1 in doubles and completed a career Grand Slam with partner Sara Errani.