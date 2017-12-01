US joins trade fight against China at WTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is joining a fight against China at the World Trade Organization in a decision likely to ratchet up tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. is supporting the European Union in a dispute over China's status at the WTO.

The United States and EU contend that the Chinese government continues to interfere so heavily in the country's commerce that China remains a "non-market" economy. Under that status, it easier to win trade cases against China for selling products at unfairly low prices.

China argues that it was elevated to "market" economy status on Dec. 11, 2016, the 15th anniversary of the day it joined the WTO. It has filed a case against the EU to press its claim. In documents released Thursday, America joined the EU's side.