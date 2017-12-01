The Latest: Arkansas' Cotton says he's focused on Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's national security team (all times local):

11:23 a.m.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton's office says he's focused is on serving the people of Arkansas in the Senate. That's after reports that he might be picked to run the CIA in a major shake-up of President Donald Trump's national security team.

White House officials confirm a plan is under discussion to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA chief Mike Pompeo, and Pompeo with Cotton. Cotton is a staunch Trump ally who was first elected to the Senate in 2014.

Cotton's office says in a statement, "Senator Cotton's focus is on serving Arkansans in the Senate."

___

10:56 a.m.

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo.

That's according to two administration officials. They were not authorized to publicly discuss internal thinking and spoke on condition of anonymity.

U.S. officials and individuals familiar with White House plans have spoken about the possibility of a broad shakeup in President Donald Trump's national security team. But the timing of such a change is unclear.

Also unclear is whether Pompeo has been approached about the Cabinet reshuffle, but another administration official said he is open to taking the job.

A senior administration official who spoke recently with Tillerson says the former Exxon Mobil CEO felt secure in his position and was focused on his State Department reorganization and other diplomacy matters.