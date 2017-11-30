Kroger beats Street 3Q forecasts

CINCINNATI (AP) — Shares in Kroger jumped after the supermarket chain reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings, driven by improved sales.

Kroger said total sales increased 4.5 percent in the quarter, pushing its fiscal third-quarter earnings to $397 million, better than the $391 million for the same quarter last year.

And sales in supermarkets open at least 15 months rose 1.1 percent, excluding fuel sales. The metric — a key measure of a retailer's health — strips out the impact of stores that have recently opened or closed. Kroger expects identical-supermarket sales growth excluding fuel to exceed 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

The results represent a mini-rebound for the company, which has seen profits suffer as it slashed prices to compete with Walmart and Target — as well as Amazon since its acquisition of Whole Foods — in an increasingly competitive landscape for grocers.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share. Kroger posted earnings of 41 cents per share in last year's third quarter.

Kroger still expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $2 to $2.05 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast $1.97 per share, on average.

The operator of Fred Meyer, Ralphs and Fry's posted revenue of $27.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.31 billion. The company had revenue of $26.56 billion in last year's third quarter.

Shares in Kroger Co. rose more than 8 percent in morning trading, but are still down about 17 percent in the past year.

_____

Elements of this story were generated in part by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KR