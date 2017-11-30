Maine Sen. Collins still has problems with GOP tax overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate Republican holdouts on the GOP tax overhaul says she still has problems with the legislation.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says, "I have a lot of concerns that I'm trying to fix." She spoke to reporters Thursday at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast.

She says it would be "very problematic for me" and hard for her to vote for the bill if it still includes elimination of the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

Collins wants an exception to let homeowners deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes. She would make up the estimated $146 billion in lost revenue by keeping the personal income tax rate for the wealthiest earners at 39.6 percent and making a smaller cut in the corporate tax rate.