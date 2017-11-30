Torrential rain damages roads, blocks ports in Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities say that torrential rain has flooded agricultural land and damaged roads and an electricity network.

The Interior Ministry on Thursday said that some 170 hectares (420 acres) have been flooded in the northwestern Shkodra district while mudslides have temporarily blocked traffic in the southern Albanian district of Gjirokastra.

Damage of the electricity network has cut off the power supply to scores of villages in these areas.

Elementary schools in three southern villages in Tepelena were temporarily closed Thursday.

Ferries to neighboring Greece and nearby Italy have been suspended.

The country's civil emergency office has forecast more heavy rain in the next four days.