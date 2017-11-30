|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|14
|13
|1
|0
|44
|9
|40
|Man United
|14
|10
|2
|2
|32
|8
|32
|Chelsea
|14
|9
|2
|3
|25
|11
|29
|Arsenal
|14
|9
|1
|4
|28
|16
|28
|Liverpool
|14
|7
|5
|2
|28
|18
|26
|Burnley
|14
|7
|4
|3
|14
|11
|25
|Tottenham
|14
|7
|3
|4
|22
|12
|24
|Watford
|14
|6
|3
|5
|24
|25
|21
|Leicester
|14
|4
|5
|5
|19
|20
|17
|Brighton
|14
|4
|5
|5
|13
|14
|17
|Southampton
|14
|4
|4
|6
|14
|17
|16
|Newcastle
|14
|4
|3
|7
|13
|19
|15
|Everton
|14
|4
|3
|7
|17
|28
|15
|Huddersfield
|14
|4
|3
|7
|9
|24
|15
|Bournemouth
|14
|4
|2
|8
|12
|16
|14
|Stoke
|14
|3
|4
|7
|16
|29
|13
|West Brom
|14
|2
|6
|6
|12
|21
|12
|West Ham
|14
|2
|4
|8
|12
|30
|10
|Swansea
|14
|2
|3
|9
|7
|16
|9
|Crystal Palace
|14
|2
|3
|9
|8
|25
|9
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Brighton 0, Crystal Palace 0
Leicester 2, Tottenham 1
Watford 2, Man United 4
West Brom 2, Newcastle 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Chelsea 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2
Arsenal 5, Huddersfield 0
Man City 2, Southampton 1
Stoke 0, Liverpool 3
Everton 4, West Ham 0
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Chelsea vs. Newcastle 1230 GMT
Leicester vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Liverpool 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Man United 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Dec. 3
Bournemouth vs. Southampton 1330 GMT
Man City vs. West Ham 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|19
|14
|2
|3
|40
|17
|44
|Cardiff
|19
|12
|4
|3
|27
|13
|40
|Sheffield United
|19
|12
|1
|6
|32
|21
|37
|Aston Villa
|19
|10
|5
|4
|28
|17
|35
|Bristol City
|19
|9
|7
|3
|30
|20
|34
|Derby
|19
|9
|5
|5
|29
|21
|32
|Middlesbrough
|19
|8
|5
|6
|24
|18
|29
|Leeds
|19
|9
|2
|8
|29
|24
|29
|Ipswich
|19
|9
|2
|8
|31
|28
|29
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|9
|0
|10
|26
|29
|27
|Sheffield Wednesday
|19
|6
|8
|5
|23
|21
|26
|Fulham
|19
|6
|8
|5
|25
|24
|26
|Preston
|19
|6
|8
|5
|22
|21
|26
|Brentford
|19
|5
|9
|5
|28
|26
|24
|Norwich
|19
|6
|6
|7
|17
|23
|24
|Reading
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|23
|23
|QPR
|19
|5
|7
|7
|22
|28
|22
|Barnsley
|19
|5
|5
|9
|23
|28
|20
|Millwall
|19
|4
|7
|8
|19
|20
|19
|Hull
|19
|4
|6
|9
|32
|35
|18
|Birmingham
|19
|4
|4
|11
|10
|28
|16
|Sunderland
|19
|2
|8
|9
|25
|35
|14
|Burton Albion
|19
|3
|5
|11
|12
|37
|14
|Bolton
|19
|2
|7
|10
|16
|36
|13
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Derby 0, Ipswich 1
Reading 3, Barnsley 0
|Friday, Dec. 1
Cardiff vs. Norwich 1945 GMT
Leeds vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Preston vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough 1730 GMT
|Monday, Dec. 4
Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|19
|13
|3
|3
|36
|12
|42
|Shrewsbury
|19
|12
|4
|3
|26
|13
|40
|Scunthorpe
|20
|11
|5
|4
|26
|14
|38
|Blackburn
|19
|11
|4
|4
|34
|17
|37
|Bradford
|20
|11
|3
|6
|29
|22
|36
|Charlton
|19
|10
|5
|4
|29
|23
|35
|Peterborough
|20
|8
|5
|7
|31
|29
|29
|Portsmouth
|20
|9
|2
|9
|25
|24
|29
|Oxford United
|20
|7
|6
|7
|34
|27
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|20
|7
|6
|7
|29
|30
|27
|Blackpool
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|27
|27
|Rotherham
|19
|8
|2
|9
|32
|28
|26
|Walsall
|19
|6
|7
|6
|27
|28
|25
|Southend
|19
|6
|7
|6
|22
|29
|25
|Milton Keynes Dons
|20
|6
|6
|8
|22
|29
|24
|Doncaster
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|25
|23
|Oldham
|19
|6
|5
|8
|30
|36
|23
|Bristol Rovers
|19
|7
|0
|12
|27
|35
|21
|Rochdale
|19
|4
|8
|7
|20
|24
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|5
|5
|10
|15
|22
|20
|Gillingham
|20
|4
|8
|8
|15
|22
|20
|Northampton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|15
|32
|19
|Bury
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19
|28
|17
|Plymouth
|20
|4
|5
|11
|15
|29
|17
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Blackpool 2, Blackburn 4
Charlton 2, Peterborough 2
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Bristol Rovers vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|20
|12
|5
|3
|48
|18
|41
|Notts County
|20
|12
|5
|3
|35
|20
|41
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|11
|4
|5
|32
|22
|37
|Exeter
|20
|11
|3
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Wycombe
|20
|9
|6
|5
|38
|29
|33
|Coventry
|20
|9
|5
|6
|21
|12
|32
|Mansfield Town
|20
|8
|8
|4
|30
|23
|32
|Swindon
|20
|10
|2
|8
|30
|25
|32
|Newport County
|20
|8
|6
|6
|27
|22
|30
|Lincoln City
|20
|8
|6
|6
|24
|19
|30
|Colchester
|20
|8
|5
|7
|26
|23
|29
|Grimsby Town
|20
|8
|5
|7
|24
|26
|29
|Cambridge United
|20
|8
|5
|7
|17
|23
|29
|Carlisle
|20
|7
|6
|7
|28
|27
|27
|Stevenage
|20
|7
|5
|8
|26
|31
|26
|Cheltenham
|20
|6
|6
|8
|27
|29
|24
|Crawley Town
|20
|5
|6
|9
|17
|23
|21
|Yeovil
|20
|5
|5
|10
|27
|38
|20
|Crewe
|20
|6
|2
|12
|21
|34
|20
|Forest Green
|20
|5
|5
|10
|23
|39
|20
|Morecambe
|20
|4
|7
|9
|15
|25
|19
|Port Vale
|20
|5
|3
|12
|19
|31
|18
|Barnet
|20
|4
|5
|11
|21
|29
|17
|Chesterfield
|20
|4
|5
|11
|23
|37
|17
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 15
Swindon vs. Colchester 1945 GMT