Explosions and fire at cosmetics factory ruled accidental

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — Fire investigators in upstate New York say a cosmetics factory fire that killed one and led to 125 people seeking hospital treatment was ignited by static electricity.

Orange County fire officials determined the Nov. 20 fire began when the static electricity ignited a flammable liquid during the manufacturing process at the Verla International factory in New Windsor.

The Times Herald-Record reports town officials cleared the company to allow employees to return to work in undamaged parts of the property Tuesday. The makeup, fragrance and nail polish manufacturer has 225 employees.

Eight Newburgh firefighters were also injured from the two explosions and fire that followed the ignition.