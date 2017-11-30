The Latest: Turkey sends reinforcements to Syria border

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on developments in the war in Syria (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says the military has sent reinforcements to a border region close to a Syrian-Kurdish stronghold.

Anadolu Agency said paramilitary forces escorted a convoy of trucks carrying howitzers and armored personnel carriers to the border town of Kilis on Thursday.

The military build-up comes amid warnings by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials that Turkey may intervene a Syrian Kurdish group in Syria's Afrin region, north of Idlib, that Turkey considers to be a security threat.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday: "If there is a threat against Turkey from Afrin or from any other region, we would enter these places without hesitation."

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish militia as terrorists because of their affiliation with outlawed Kurdish rebels in Turkey.

12:20 p.m.

Amnesty International says the Syrian government has used internationally banned cluster munitions in attacks on a besieged rebel-held suburb of Damascus.

Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb northeast of the Syrian capital, has been under a tightening siege since 2013 and is already facing a humanitarian crisis, including the highest recorded malnutrition rate since the conflict began in 2011.

Some 400,000 civilians are believed trapped there.

Amnesty said on Thursday that at least 10 civilians died because of the government's use of the banned Soviet-made cluster munitions. That's based on interviews with activists, verification of open source videos and photographers.

Amnesty says the indiscriminate weapons gravely endanger civilians because of their indiscriminate nature. The watchdog says they first appeared in Syria after Russia began strikes against anti-government groups in September 2015.